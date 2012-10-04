New 2012 Chevrolet Trailblazer Due to Hit Cape Town Soon

Cape Town, Western Cape -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The all-new Chevrolet Trailblazer will be marketed through the REEDS Motor Group in Cape Town as of November 2012.



Premiered at the Dubai International Motor Show last year, the luxurious yet powerful all-terrain vehicle has successfully integrated comfort with off road capability. According to General Motors, the Chevrolet Trailblazer has been designed to "combine the hauling and towing capability of an SUV with the ride comfort and efficiency of a crossover."



Manufactured in Thailand, the Trailblazer has already made a significant impact on the Thai market as regards sales. In August, Thailand Chevrolet generated its highest monthly sales performance ever and industry experts have pointed to the launch of the new Sonic and Trailblazer as the principle market drivers.



"The Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV and the Sonic sedan were recently launched in July and August respectively, and both Chevrolet products have shown excellent customer response with strong indications for positive sales results," said Antonio Zara, Vice President for GM Thailand/SEA and Chevrolet Sales Thailand.



In August, Chevrolet sold 1 307 Trailblazers on the Thai market and following its successful launch, the Chevrolet Trailblazer is being tipped as the next General Motors flagship model.



The range features a choice of two turbodiesel engines, a 2.5L and 2.8L, both of which deliver impressive power and torque with relatively low fuel consumption and carbon emissions.



A burly body-on-frame structure is accompanied by sophisticated body architecture, a spacious interior and a host of distinctive features such as rear LED lights, mirror mounted LED indicators and 20-inch aluminium wheels clad in Cooper Zeon LTZ tyres.



There are countless safety features on-board including Hill Descent Control, Engine Drag Control, Electronic Speed Control, Traction Control, Panic Brake Assist and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. An industry first is the Dynamic Rear Brake Proportioning, "an electro-mechanical control system designed to monitor and influence rear wheel dynamics."



With a tow capacity of 2950 kg, three rows of seats, plenty of on-board storage, an intuitive interior interface and USB and Bluetooth connectivity, the Chevrolet Trailblazer is likely to tick off all the boxes and is expected to take the South Africa market by storm.



Established in Cape Town in 1909, REEDS Motor Group is one of the oldest and largest independent dealerships in the country focussing on the Chevrolet, Opel and Isuzu brands. Apart from marketing new and used cars in Cape Town, REEDS offers a wide range of General Motors parts, both wholesale and retail.



All new Cape Town cars for sale are accompanied by General Motors 5 year / 120 000 km warranty. Highly trained and experienced technicians are on hand to provide comprehensive after sales service. To find out more about the leading purveyor of cars in Cape Town, please visit http://www.reeds.co.za