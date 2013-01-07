New 2013 Tax Season 1099 DIY Printing and E-Filing Software at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- The updated 1099 DIV printing and e-filing software, ez1099 from Halfpricesoft.com, is shipping to customers that need to report dividends and other distributions to taxpayers and to the IRS. The new edition of 1099 div software is compatible with Windows 8. It can run on Windows 7, Vista, XP, NT, 2003, 2000 and me too.



Ez1099 software can supports 1099 DIV and other 1099s tax form including (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S and 1099SA. Ez1099 also supports W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096 forms required by the IRS.



Preparing, printing and e-filing tax form 1099 div is easy and fast this year. Ez1099 can support unlimited accounts, unlimited recipients and unlimited tax forms with no extra charge. Designed with simplicity in mind, the graphic interface and Windows menus are intuitive and straightforward for users who may have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



"We intentionally engineered this 1099s software for business owners who are not professional accountants and tax experts," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe software should be simple, reliable and affordable - so that business owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the tax reporting software."



New customers can make sure ez1099 meets their needs by trying the software risk free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no cost. The trial version will print watermarks on forms. Customers can purchase license key online and get it instantly to remove the watermarks. All data users entered will stay there.



The features inside the latest version ez1099 software includes:



(1) ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096

(2) ez1099 blank paper prints recipient copies.

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve – ez1099 2011 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Quick data importing feature

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6) Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate

(7) Go green with PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

(8) From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available



ez1099 software helps users comply with IRS 1099 filing regulations. Other software from halfpricesoft.com also include: ezW2, ezW2Correction, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software, ezACH Deposit software and ezTimeSheet software.



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ACH deposit software generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.