New 25% off WestHost Coupon Being Offered by Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- There is now a 25% off WestHost coupon being offered for WestHost webhosting services. With webhosting plans that start at $4 per month, WestHost offers many different features for their customers. Founded in 1998, WestHost currently oversees over 1 million domains around the world.



The personal webhosting plans offered by WestHost includes 1,000GB bandwidth, 50GB disk space, a single database, free setup and $12 per year for the domain itself. There are additional features offered as well which include toll free 24/7 customer support, instant activation, online web builder site, ad-free hosting, WordPress support, DropClick website builder and more. The number of services does increase with each successive plan with greater disk space, bandwidth and features. These advanced webhosting plans known as Preferred and Business cost $8 per month and $12 per month respectively.



The features found on the Preferred plan boosts the webhosting services to include 200GB of disk space, 2500GB of bandwidth, unlimited databases, free domains, unlimited mailing lists and unlimited auto-repsponders and email accounts as well. The Preferred plan is generally one used by most small businesses and entrepreneurs. The larger Business plan not only boosts the costs to $12 per month, but it also provides additional advanced services as well. All of the price plans are based on a 36 month agreement policy.



WestHost also provides excellent customer service and virtual, private cloud hosting plans as well. For more information about WestHost coupons and the 25% off WestHost coupon code, please go to the website HostCabbie.com.



