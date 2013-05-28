New 25% off WestHost Promo Code Being Offered by Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- A 25% off discount is now being offered for purchasing web hosting packages from WestHost . WestHost is one of the more popular web hosting companies with packages starting at $4 per month. Founded in 1998, WestHost currently has over 1 million domains around the world.



The starter web package for $4 per month includes 50GB disk space, 1,000GB bandwidth, free setup, a single database and only $12 per year for the domain name. There are a number of additional features that include the following;



- cPanel Control Panel

- 24/7 US Support

- Instant Activation

- SSH Access

- Online Website Builder

- Ad-Free Hosting

- Network-Wide Backups and More



The emphasis of West Host is to provide the best, highest quality web hosting services for the lowest price. Each level of web hosting packages offers customers a number of new features that compliment the services that they want.



In addition to the basic $4 per month web hosting plan, WestHost offers two additional plans known as Preferred and Business. Preferred is $8 per month and comes with 200GB disk space, unlimited databases, free domains and unlimited mailing, auto-responders and email accounts designed for the one-person online business.



Business is $12 per month and expands on the Personal web hosting plan by offered unlimited disk space, bandwidth and databases. Extras such as set-up, dedicated IP and SSL secure certificate come with no extra charge. For more information about 25% off WestHost promo codes being offered for purchasing WestHost web hosting packages, visit HostCabbie.com



