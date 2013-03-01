New 3D PageFlip Editor Now Helps Enrich Content of PDF Documents

GuangZhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Traditional PDF documents can be spruced up with the new 3D PageFlip Editor recently launched by 3D PageFlip Software Co., Ltd (as flip book maker). Many useful features allow users to enrich their documents including tools for editing text and shapes. Images and links can be inserted too while users have the option to save their projects and password protect them.



The 3D PageFlip Editor is feature packed to give users full control over their documents. They can insert new pages or duplicate, replace, delete, rotate, or reorder them. In addition, security features such as watermarks can be inserted if so desired. Users can add attachments and hyperlinks or add comments to written documents. These functions are made easy with the ability to navigate and search text within the PDF files.



A number of page editing functions are included such as cutting and pasting in addition to resizing. Pages can also be arranged in many ways and tools for extracting information allow for precise creativity when working with PDF files. Merging is also allowed within the program. Even more beneficial are the security functions; users can set the security level for their PDF, which can include 128-bit encryption and fingerprint encryption.



With 3D PageFlip Editor, users can also attach other files to their PDFs and add headers and footers. There is also the ability to set a background with text and images to enhance the professional qualities of each document. Using the annotation features, authors and reviewers can collaborate on a project. Notes, stamp, text markup, and distance measuring tools are included for this purpose.



A preview screen allows the document to be seen as it will be viewed, giving the user a tool lending itself to accuracy. With 3D PageFlip Editor, users have what they need to produce quality, professional documents and flipping book that are generated with ease. The software is available now with the 30-day money back guarantee and email support from the company. For more information, visit http://3dpageflip.com/pdf-editor/index.html



If people want to convert a PDF file to a flipbook, and publish it online, the company’s flagship product 3D PageFlip Professional is a good choice.



About 3DPageFlip Ltd.

Founded in 2008, 3DPageFlip Ltd. is a company specializing in digital publishing software (PDF to Flppingbook). Its products aid in the production of e-books with 3D effects and page flipping functions. Customer support is always available and feedback is used to improve on all the company’s products with each successive update.



Contact:

SEO, Sharry Hou

http://3dpageflip.com/contact.html