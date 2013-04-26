New $5 off a Small Orange Coupon Being Offered by Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- A new $5 off ASmallOrange coupon is now being offered for the services of A Small Orange. A Small Orange is a growing web hosting company that was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2003. Currently serving over 25,000 clients around the world, A Small Orange now boasts over 30 employees and provides numerous web hosting services.



A Small Orange is noted for their five tiers of web hosting plans that run from very inexpensive to fully comprehensive in serving the needs of their clients. Their most inexpensive plan starts at $35 per year and offers 24/7 customer service, 250mb of storage and allows for a 5GB bandwidth. For $10 per month, the medium-size plan offers 5GB of storage and 100GB bandwidth. Finally, the “Super” plan offered by A Small Orange contains 25GB storage with 500GB bandwidth all for $30 per month. A full 45 day money back guarantee is also part of A Small Orange’s excellent customer service plan.



Included in the web hosting plans of A Small Orange are unlimited mail accounts, MySQL databases, mailing lists, subdomains and add-on domains, FTP accounts and more. There are also a la carte services that can be added on to existing plans such as extra bandwidth and dedicated IP addresses as well.



In addition to web hosting, A Small Orange also offers reseller webhosting plans that range from $15 to $35 to cover most of the needs of the reseller. For more information about the A Small Orange promotional code and to read A Small Orange review , please go to the website, HostCabbie.com.



