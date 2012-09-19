New 7Betting.com Sports Betting Station Brings Direct Access to IBCBET, SBOBET, WinningFT and More

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Football betting enthusiasts are already turning to the new sports betting station 7Betting.com to find the best choices, lowest margins and biggest payouts. 7Betting.com is an authorized sports betting station for IBCBET, SBOBET, WinningFT and many more.



Sport betting enthusiasts from around the world that love soccer know that some of the best sportbook sites originate in Southeast Asia. Unfortunately for the many thousands of players around the world, finding the best sites can be both time consuming and potentially problematic with plenty of less-than-reputable sites. With the recent launch of the new website 7Betting.com, sports betting, online casino and poker enthusiasts have access to a single source that is an authorized sports betting station for IBCBET, SBOBET, WinningFT and many more. “We provide access to only the top sites with the lowest margins and highest payouts, and offer more than 5,000 soccer matches a month,” said a7Betting.com spokesperson.



7Betting.com gives sports bettors direct access to IBCBET, one of the biggest and most popular sites in Asia. The site specialises in offering very competitive live odds and is often the favourite for punters who like to bet on OVER. Betting enthusiasts also have access to another leading Asian site SBOBET. They specialise in offering very competitive live odds for major leagues and are often the favourite for punters who like to bet on UNDER.



Offering more than 5,000 soccer matches a month, AFB88 and 855BET are well known in Cambodia and Thailand. WINNINGFT is well known throughout South East Asia and in addition to equally low margin on odds, they also have a wide selection of other fun bets, like virtual races, egames, live casino, keno and poker.



All payouts from IBCBET, SBOBET, AFB88 WINNINGFT and 855BET through 7Betting.com are guaranteed with no withdrawal fees for MYR 50 or THB 500 and over. Right now betting enthusiasts can take advantage of their latest promotion with 20 percent 1st deposit up to 500 MYR.



For online poker players, 1SPoker can’t be beat as South East Asia's top poker site. With a large unique pool of players from South East Asia, games are often loose and aggressive. Online poker enthusiasts can enjoy a 30 percent rakeback with great promotions coming soon to the site. In addition to 1SPoker, 7Betting.com visitors can find other great Poker sites as well as sites where they can enjoy live roulette, blackjack, Sicbo, Keno, Slot games multiplayer games and much more from some of the top betting stations online. For more information, please visit http://www.7betting.com



About 7Betting.com

7Betting is an authorized sports betting station for IBCBET, SBOBET, WinningFT and many more. The sport betting station offers more than 5,000 soccer matches a month. Visitors will find very competitive odds for all the minor soccer leagues. All payouts from 7Betting.com are guaranteed with no withdrawal fees for MYR 50 or THB 500 and over.