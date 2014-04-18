New A Moment in Time Experience Launched - Wine and Food in Perfect Harmony

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Cussion, the bespoke caterers offering private and exclusive dining experiences, have launched a new product: ‘A Moment In Time’. This exclusive service brings together a client’s wine and Cussion food in perfect harmony.



Cussion are extending their already popular contemporary luxury catering services to include this new offering. The ‘A Moment In Time’ experience starts with a visit to the client’s own wine cellar for an analysis of their collection. The experienced connoisseurs from Cussion will then work with the client to gather a selection of vintages and develop an exciting, complimentary menu to accompany them.



Cuisson creates luxurious Michelin star food experiences, when only the very best will do. They develop an eight course tasting menu to showcase the nuances of a client’s most prized wines during their ‘A Moment in Time Experience’. Their contemporary, unique dishes ensure diners receive the very best quality food to accompany their wine.



Cuisson prides themselves on customer service and quality. They tailor their gastronomy to a client’s specific needs and desires. Whether it is a modernist canapé evening on a yacht in St Tropez or a small wedding in the Maldives, Cuisson has the pedigree to deliver amazing food seamlessly.



Details of the ‘A Moment In Time’ experience can be found on Cussion’s new website: http://www.cuisson.co.uk/.



About Cuisson

Cuisson was established in November 2011 and is fast becoming one of the most sought after luxury caterers in London. They have provided canapés and a gastronomic experience for some of the world’s leading luxury companies: Moët & Chandon, Krug, Bollinger, Louis Vuitton and Aston Martin as well as exclusive private clients.



For more information call Paul Hannagen on 020 3695 1298 or email Paul at info@cuisson.co.uk



http://www.cuisson.co.uk/



17A Drylands Road

London

N8 9HN