New A-Star to Revive the Brand Name Reckons Gaadi.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Averaging less than 1000 units per month, the A-Star is one of Maruti’s lowest selling models in India and Gaadi.com feels its time Maruti brought in the new updated model that sells under the “Alto” brand name in key international markets by Suzuki. This new refreshed model was showcased at the Chengdu Auto Show in China in December 2012.



- Maruti should bring in the new A-Star this year

- Same 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine with added fuel efficiency

- No diesel on the cards ; CNG might be offered

- New A-Star looks mature and grown up



Experts at India’s leading online marketplace for used cars and new cars, Gaadi.com feel that its time Maruti replaced the current and aging model with the new one that looks modern and mature. The design language has changed which has made the rear look sportier and the front ‘grown up’, in sync with the moving times.



Interiors don’t see much action other than a new colour scheme and the same goes for the engine under the bonnet. The 1.0-litre petrol motor is known for its peppy nature and will remain un-altered though the new model might have an improved fuel economy, similar to the new updated Wagon R launch in the second week of January 2013.



The current Maruti Astar sells in low numbers despite continuous discounts and schemes amounting to more than Rs 40,000. Maruti has time and again rolled out versions including the latest Aktiv but these have failed to fire up the sales charts.



