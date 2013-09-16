New Accounting Service for UK Contractors Aims to Be the Best Value-for-Money Full Bookkeeping and Accounting Solution in the UK

Hove, Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- There are a great number of accounting packages aimed at helping the UK contractor market but few that offer a truly ‘hands-free’ service at a fair price that includes both bookkeeping and accounting. This can mean that after a hard day’s work many Ltd Company contractors can still find themselves toiling away as their own bookkeeper instead of rewarding themselves by enjoying their well-deserved free time.



Go Contractor Ltd, a brand-new accountancy service for UK Contractors, offers a fully combined bookkeeping and accountancy package that’s designed to take the bookkeeping burden away from the contractor.



For a very competitive fee www.gocontractor.co.uk will ensure UK Contractors are fully HMRC compliant whilst operating in the most tax efficient manner possible. The weekly fee of £18.00 (exclusive of VAT) gives contractors access to everything they require, including Ltd company set-up, a full bookkeeping service, a registered office, VAT and PAYE registration, all company filing and returns, as well as help with setting up a business bank account.



Go Contractor clients also get an easy to use and very handy online portal that allows them to instantly access helpful fact-sheets, expense claim templates and monthly business snap-shots.



Go Contractor MD, Angelo Giovino, who previously spent three years with another well-known firm of accountants said, “We advise and help with everything the contractor needs to set-up and begin trading and then we take care of all their bookkeeping and accounting.”



Angelo believes that many UK Contractors are now in a position where they desperately need alternatives to traditionally expensive accounting practices or the ‘smoke and mirrors’ of the newer ‘DIY’ approach that utilises software or online accounting systems but still requires additional work from the client and can leave them with even less free time to dedicate to family and leisure. Angelo added that Go Contractor’s aim is to “take away from the contractor the burden of DIY accounting and bookkeeping, along with its potentially frustrating and costly errors, and allow contractors to not only to take home more pay but give back to them that most valuable of things: their free time.”



Go Contractor Ltd is a UK based firm of accountants that specialises in accounting services for Ltd Company contractors.



If you would like to find out more about Go Contractor Ltd visit:



Web: http://www.gocontractor.co.uk

Twitter: @gocontractor.co.uk

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/go-contractor-ltd



Alternatively you can telephone 03333 110018 or email enquiries@gocontractor.co.uk