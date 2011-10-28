New Acid Reflex Wedge Pillow Reviews Featured on Website

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2011 -- Over the years hundreds of customers have given unsolicited feedback about the MedSlant wedge pillow. That’s according to Adele Camens, inventor of the MedSlant. Dozens of those acid reflux wedge pillow reviews are now featured on the website at (http://www.medslant.com/medslant-testimonials.html).



“Over the years we’ve been sent many emails and letters from buyers whose sleep lives have been changed because of our patented acid reflux pillow,” said Camens. “We didn’t feature all of them on the website, but we did give potential buyers a range of opinions and scenarios to show that our product works to help relieve acid reflux for a variety of people.”



One of those acid reflux wedge pillow reviews comes from Dr. Mike Roizen, co-author of “YOU: The Owner’s Manual,” who gave the MedSlant a positive rating in the form of two thumbs up. Other reviews listed on the site show that the MedSlant wedge pillow is appropriate for both adults and children. As one reviewer, a pediatrician, stated: “After I placed the MedSlant under her crib mattress elevating the head of her crib, her coughing, choking and night awakenings were greatly reduced.”



The MedSlant wedge pillow was designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with acid reflux (GERD) and heartburn. According to the MedSlant website, the pillow uses gravity to keep food and stomach acid from entering and possibly damaging the esophagus. The pillow is made from hypoallergenic foam and can be used with additional pillows.



“Many of the customers who have sent in reviews mention how happy they are to finally get a good nights sleep,” said Camen. “You don’t realize how badly acid reflux affects your life until you’re able to sleep without constantly coughing all night. It’s a refreshing feeling.”



To read the acid reflux wedge pillow reviews on the MedSlant website visit (http://www.medslant.com/medslant-testimonials.html).



About the MedSlant Wedge Pillow

The MedSlant wedge pillow has been helping adults and children with acid reflux sleep better at night since 2001. The patented foam pillow has been featured in USA Today, Self magazine, More magazine and various other publications. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia, but has customers all over the world.