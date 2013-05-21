New Acid Reflux Cure Website Launches, Offering New eBook: Top 5 Secret Acid Reflux Home Remedies

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Jeremy Kemp, a former 10 year sufferer of acid reflux, has launched a new website, AcidRefluxRx.net which offers accurate, detailed and up-to-date information about the condition and alternatives to prescription and over-the-counter medications for a natural acid reflux cure. Visitors to the new site can now sign up to receive a new 20 page eBook on treating acid reflux: “Top 5 Secret Acid Reflux Home Remedies.



Kemp knows first-hand the disturbing symptoms of acid reflux, like heartburn, regurgitation, bloating, nausea and stomach pain, that affect tens of millions of people worldwide on a daily basis. Known in the medical community as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), the condition is prevalent in adults and children alike. The new site for people who want to learn how to treat acid reflux without medication, discusses the condition at length and is updated regularly with helpful articles for sufferers. Current pieces on the site include: “Acid Reflux in Pregnant Women” which offers advice on a GERD cure that is safe for expectant mothers. Another article, “Common Myths about Acid Reflux,” aims to dispel untruths such as drinking milk to stop heartburn or eating mint as an acid reflux remedy.



An important section on the site details the factors that put people at risk of GERD. It explains how morbid obesity, alcohol consumption and smoking increase the chances of acid reflux onset. It also describes how lesser-known factors like hormone replacement therapy, hiatal hernia and connective tissue disorders like systemic scleroderma or sclerosis play a role.



In addition to the wealth of information on the site, visitors can also learn much from the original eBook on how to treat acid reflux naturally, being given away now. The "Top 5 Secret Acid Reflux Home Remedies" goes into detail about what exactly acid reflux is and what causes it. It reveals the most effective anti-heartburn remedies, and includes several easy to assemble treatments that serve as an all-natural cure for acid reflux. Visitors can also sign up for a bi-weekly newsletter with even more advice on how to stop acid reflux and additional remedies not offered to the general public on the site.



About AcidRefluxRx.net

After suffering from acid reflux for ten years, Jeremy Kemp created the site, AcidRefluxRx.net to help others living with the condition discover natural cures and remedies to alleviate their symptoms. The site is updated regularly with the latest medical information about the condition and informative articles to help those living with it. For more information, visit: http://acidrefluxrx.net