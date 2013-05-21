New Additions to Brookside Marina Fleet

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Brookside Marina Boat Rentals in Naples, a renowned name when it comes to exploring waterways and beaches in Southwest Florida in a boat at one’s own pace, today announced the addition of two new boats in their fleet. The total number of boats with the company has gone up to 14. With the same, Brookside Marina would want to target a wider range of clients while reducing the waiting period to certain extent.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to confirm the addition of two more boats in our Naples Boat rentals fleet and hope to provide the clients a rich and memorable experience when they explore the waterways with us.” According to the sources, the new additions include a 24' Hurricane with a 250 Yamaha engine and a 25' Pontoon Boat with a 115 hp engine. The purchase is also seen as a part of company’s way to celebrate 12 years in the business. The representative added, “The addition came at the 12th anniversary of our company and took the importance to a new level.”



When contacted, Doug Davidson, the owner of the company said, “See Naples by water, the way it was meant to be seen.” He further added “The waterways surrounding Naples have some of the most beautiful beaches and amazing wildlife of all of Southwest Florida.”



Sources confirmed that all boats of the company are US Coast Guard equipped and include waterway charts and bimini tops. In addition, those who do not have any experience in boating can also opt to go in for training lessons as offered by the company before enjoying boating around the Naples back waters and the Gulf of Mexico among others. The boats can be rented for two hours, a half-day or a full day among others. The representative added, “Brookside Boat Rentals is known to have the best rental prices in Naples.”



About Brookside Marina Boat Rentals

Brookside Marina Boat Rentals started operations in the year 2001 and offers an opportunity to explore the beaches and waterways of Naples by hiring a boat. The company has 14 boats of different capacities and one can be selected as per your needs and requirements.



Media Contact:

Doug Davidson

doug@brooksideboatrentals.com

Naples, Florida

http://www.brooksideboatrentals.com

(239) 793 2628