New ADHD/Retina Research Supports a Cerebellar Origin, States Dr. Harold Levinson

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- A highly original ADHD study that was just presented at the American Psychiatric Association's 2013 Annual Meeting offers new and intriguing diagnostic possibilities about ADHD/retina research. In addition, this study’s finding supports the cerebellar signal-scrambling theory of dyslexia and related ADHD. This theory was initially proposed by Dr. Harold Levinson and was supported by Nobel Laureate cerebellar neurophysiologist Sir John Eccles.



On May 18, 2013, Emanuel Bubl, MD presented evidence indicating an alteration in visual signal transmission, perception and elevated noise within the retina's ganglion cells of ADHD patients versus normal controls. A simple EKG-like recording of retinal neuronal activity called a pattern electroretinogram (PERG) was used and appears to have biological diagnostic potential in ADHD.



Sir John Eccles was awarded the Nobel Prize for discovering that the cerebellum actively inhibits, filters and thus modulates all neuronal signals at their receptor sites—for example, the retina's ganglion neurons. A cerebellar dysfunction would then clearly explain the retinal findings reported by Dr. Bubl at the APA.



Dr. Levinson merely expanded Eccles' cerebellar concepts, reasoning that the cerebellum modulates all brain signals. These patient-derived concepts, now consistent with advanced cerebellar studies, have been detailed in research papers as well as in his book “Total Concentration.” They may also be read at dyslexiaonline.com.



Dr. Levinson's studies date back more than four decades. They encompass the combined insights derived from his diagnosis and successful treatment of more than 35,000 individuals with ADHD and dyslexia—most of whom had overlapping disorders. All were found to have dysfunctioning of the inner-ear and its supercomputer—the cerebellum, the lower reflex brain of man and the highest brain of most animals. This dysfunction manifests clinically as impaired balance, coordination and rhythm, which results from a signal-scrambling deficit impairing the motor system. Very importantly, interactive cerebellar and cerebral cortical involvement in both ADHD and dyslexia has been verified via sophisticated brain imaging studies.



To explain all of his ADHD/dyslexia concepts and the symptoms characterizing all his ADHD patients, including their overlapping disorders, Dr. Levinson developed a simple theory: The inner-ear and cerebellum were reasoned to act as fine-tuners to the brain. They fine-tune all motor signals leaving the brain and all sensory signals entering the brain. ADHD results when the frontal lobes of the thinking brain and other vital structures which modulate attention, planning, activity and impulse control fail to normally respond to, or compensate for, the distorted signals received. Distorted signals may even secondarily impair or arrest frontal lobe functioning while triggering compensatory neuroplastic changes elsewhere. Overlapping dyslexia-related symptoms result when reading and other brain processors also fail to modulate cerebellar-determined scrambled signals.



In addition to the cerebellar-determined motor scrambling in ADHD, the sensory scrambling deficits in both ADHD and dyslexia were evaluated by 3-D Optical, Auditory-Phonetic and Tactile Scanners designed by Dr. Levinson.



ADHD and dyslexia were found by Dr. Levinson to respond favorably to any therapy that effectively decreases cerebellar-determined signal scrambling—for example, cerebellar stabilizing/enhancing antimotion sickness medications. Also highly effective are therapeutic modalities which enhances cerebral cortical and related brain compensation. The latter compensatory therapies include stimulants as well as non-pharmacological methods such as bio-feedback and even a new and unique treatment that was presented on May 20 at the APA 2013 meeting involving trigeminal stimulation to enhance frontal lobe and concentration functioning in ADHD.



About Dr. Harold Levinson

Dr. Harold Levinson's groundbreaking medical research provides all patients with dyslexia and related learning, attention deficit and phobic disorders with the first and only comprehensive understanding of their currently misunderstood symptoms. Most important, "highly original" insights have led to new methods of diagnosis and a safe, rapid and dramatic medical treatment effective for all age groups. For more information, please visit http://www.dyslexiaonline.com/