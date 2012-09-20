New Advanced Health Information Filters Now Available at ZweenaHealth.com

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Users of the ZweenaHealth.com online PHR service can now obtain faster, more accurate search results when accessing their information collected and stored in their Zweena digital PHR thanks to the new and improved Filter option which allows them to easily and accurately locate records and health data by reason, provider and/or category within a specified space of time. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management and health information technology (Health IT) services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Caregivers and patients using the Zweena service will now be able to access more accurate health search results while attempting to locate information collected and stored in their Zweena online health record through the new and improved Filter option that allows them to easily access accurate records and health data by provider, reason, and/or category within a shorter period of time. Users of the Zweena PHR service can now search for health information and records collected and stored within their Zweena PHR by applying filters such as "lab", "procedure", "from and to dates", "reason", "provider" and "visit".



"At Zweena, we are principally concerned with the quality of service we deliver to our clients; this is why we are always looking for new ways to improve our service and content delivery, and this is why we have improved our health information search service through the addition of new filters and extensions to allow users obtain more accurate search results faster while also providing them with a more interactive user experience," says ZweenaHealth.com CEO John Phelan.



Zweena's online PHR service provides patients and providers with a secure, private and easy-to-access platform that offers a truly comprehensive and accurate online personal health record. By minimizing stress and error and presenting useful health information in a clear and actionable way, Zweena allows patients to really be in control of their health information, and makes it possible for providers to access updated and accurate information that saves time, cost and human life.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About ZweenaHealth.com

ZweenaHealth.com empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life.