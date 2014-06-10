New Aerial Imaging Market to Hit USD 1,994.3 Million by 2019, Globally Says Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Albany, NY, May 19, 2014 – According to a new market based on “Aerial Imaging Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," published by Transparency Market Research, the market for aerial imaging globally is forecast to reach USD 1,994.3 million by 2019. Globally, the aerial imaging market was valued at USD 869.2 million in 2012 and is forecast to grow at 12.8% CAGR from 2013 - 2019.



Aerial imaging and surveys are photographs of the ground taken from an elevated position. They provide an overall picture from an aerial view that is simply not possible from a ground level. Technically, aerial survey or photography is a geomatics technique that helps to collect information about a specific subject by using aerial photography, remote sensing imagery, or LiDAR methods. These methods are based on gamma, infrared, or ultraviolet techniques.



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Aerial imaging is often referred to a map or a chart that is created by analyzing a region from the air. Various measurements on aerial images are provided by photogrammetric methods and technologies. Such methods of aerial imaging have been widely adopted by many platforms and end-use verticals such as, government, commercial enterprises, industries, civil engineering industry, forestry & agriculture, and energy sectors, among many other sectors. Owing to its idealistic way of showcasing photographs through a dramatically new perspective, the aerial imaging technique and the overall market is driven by an increased demand from some more applications such as, construction & development, and natural resource management. In addition, the urban planning, real estate, and insurance sectors are also emerging as potential applications in this growing market and its related services.



There have been fewer aspects of the geospatial market that have experienced a revolutionary change in the last decade as that of the aerial imaging market. Considering the potential growth in different markets, as well as the number of rising sectors across the globe, among all, the highest revenue share in the aerial imaging market was contributed by the government sector in 2012. The government sector, together with forestry, agriculture, and commercial enterprises, accounted for more than 50% of the total revenue share. The maximum employment of aerial imaging is consumed by the government organizations worldwide. They are progressively using aerial surveys and related services for multifarious purposes which include urban planning, monitor environmental changes, homeland security, and energy sector management among others.



In the field of geospatial technology, the construction & development, and natural resource management sectors, together accounted for 52.2% of the market revenue share in 2012.



Today, the aerial imagery business is highly influenced by a number of growing applications and technological developments. Although, the market is at a small platform, it has high growth potential to expand in the years ahead. This industry now incorporates digital technologies and extensive information to global consumers who are in need of aerial photography and dramatic coverage at high resolutions on particular occasions. Aerial imaging also coexists with the satellite remote sensing industry that is currently undergoing a spectacular change in the global market.



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This market report includes minute market dynamics and global analysis of the aerial imaging market. It provides the market estimation in terms of forecast and revenue for the period 2013 to 2019.



Geographically, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerial imagery due to its fast growing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAS) photography in this region. In 2012, Europe and North America had collective revenue share of 80.1%. Nevertheless, the key participants remain iconic across these countries, as well as other countries in the world.



The key players have been profiled with focus on competitive details such as of company and financial overview, business strategies implemented by them, SWOT analysis, and their recent developments. The market players profiled in this report include BLOM ASA, CICADE S.A., Pictometry International Corp., Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Fugro EarthData, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Landiscor Aerial Information, and Premier Geospatial Inc., among others.



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