New Affordable San Francisco Video Production Program for Bay Area Small Businesses Announced by Mountain View Video Company

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Penrose Productions announces the launch of its service to provide inexpensive professional video productions for San Francisco Bay Area small businesses. The San Francisco video production company is taking its 32+ years of award-wining business video expertise and making it available to small businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area at an extraordinarily low cost.



Jim Penrose, owner and video producer at Penrose Productions explains, “We’re delighted to be able to bring our 32 years of business video experience to the small businesses that previously were unable to afford them. With web video shown to be THE best online tactic available today, we are able to help small local businesses leverage their product and service offerings into increased revenue through these video productions in the San Francisco Bay Area.”



Several studies over the past several years have proven that businesses with videos on their websites get better customer retention which results in higher search engine placement and higher sales.



The web video packages start at under $600, complete. Small business owners can visit the Penrose website to learn more about these small business videos.



Recently, Abbey Carpets of San Jose had Penrose Productions produce their website video, shown here:

http://www.youtube.com/embed/1sKRdSQ3XTA?



Penrose has gone to great efforts to standardize the process to help guide small business owners to make the leap to professional video.



The first stage in the video production process is the pre-production phase, which creates the foundation for a successful video. The pre-production stage guides the company owner through properly preparing for their video experience including instructions on good scriptwriting and review of those scripts. Assistance is provided by the Penrose Productions traffic manager to coordinate the Bay Area video production.



During production, either video or stills are taken, depending on the client budget. The post-production process includes editing the footage, narration and music necessary to create these short yet complete videos. Adding animations or graphics and the compression of the digital file for use on websites completes the production.



The distribution process during a San Francisco video production includes uploading to YouTube, Facebook, and other social media sites.



About Penrose Productions

Penrose Productions was started in 1981 by owner/producer Jim Penrose. The firm uses its more than 30 years of experience producing videos to help business customers to attain their goals of communicating an essential message to clients, both external and internal. Jim studied at the University of California, Berkeley where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and the MBA from the Haas School of Business.



Penrose Productions works together with clients in order to deliver the exact video results they are looking for. The San Francisco Bay Area video production company has served customers based not just in Northern California, Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, but also all over the globe. In their over three decades of experience, Penrose Productions has won many local and national video production awards for its professional productions. Customers receive an unheard-of unconditional video production guarantee for this custom work.



Contact Information:



Name: Jim Penrose – Owner and Producer

Address: 1674 North Shoreline Blvd. #130, Mountain View, CA 94043

Telephone: 650 – 969-8273

Email: jim@penroseproductions.com

Web: www.penroseproductions.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PenroseProductions

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PenroseProdns

Google+: https://plus.google.com/s/penrose%20productions