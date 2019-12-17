New Age Air Announces Special Holiday Discounts on Premium Heating Systems

Pottstown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- As a top-rated provider of heater replacement in Fleetwood and the nearby regions, New Age Air has recently announced some huge holiday discounts. Until December 15h, 2019, customers can save up to $2,250 on a new Perfect Comfort system and up to $12,50 on a new Mitsubishi Diamond system. This offer is perfect for families looking to keep warm and cozy throughout the upcoming winter months.



For almost three decades, the team of HVAC professionals at New Age Air has been providing installations, repairs, and essential maintenance for heating and cooling systems throughout Pottstown and the surrounding areas. Their expert technicians have recently advised on how to keep winter heating bills down to a minimum.



Homeowners are advised to plug any gaps around windows and ventilation systems. These spaces can allow cold air to enter a building, forcing heating systems to work harder and increasing energy bills. Additionally, adding film to the inside of the window panes in places that appear to lose heat quickly will improve the thermal performance of standard glass.



Adding extra insulation, such as mineral wool inside an attic space, can also help to save on heating bills. Thick curtains can help to insulate window glass and trap heat rather than letting it escape. Finally, because heat rises, setting fans to force warm air downwards will stop the air from collecting near the ceiling.



For additional information or to schedule heater repairs in Collegeville and surrounding areas, visit https://newageair.com/ today.



About New Age Air

Established in 1992, New Age Air has been helping residents of Pottstown and the surrounding areas stay comfortable in their homes by providing top-of-the-line HVAC services. Knowledgeable technicians educate their customers while focusing on health, safety, efficiency, and comfort.



Learn more by visiting their website at http://www.newageair.com.