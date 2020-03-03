New Age Air Encourages Homeowners to Take Steps to Improve Indoor Air Quality

Pottstown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- When it comes to indoor air, homeowners are reluctant to find beneficial solutions for improvement. Oftentimes, it is simply because they are unaware of the effects of indoor air pollution — or that it exists at all. However, indoor air pollution is an issue that the EPA recognizes as "the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants."



By failing to let fresh air circulate throughout the home, homeowners are allowing indoor air to become more and more contaminated. During colder months, the aversion to opening windows is understandable; however, there are other steps that can be taken to reduce the levels of air pollution in the home.



As the leading provider of indoor air quality solutions in Pottstown, PA, and surrounding areas, New Age Air provides comprehensive services, like annual AC maintenance in Pottstown, to ensure the health and safety of residents in the area. Whether homeowners need duct cleaning services, HVAC maintenance, or air purification products, their team of experts is the ones to call. After a thorough inspection, the company will recommend options that will not only improve air quality levels, but that are feasible for that particular home.



To ensure the best air quality possible, they provide a number of indoor air quality products and services to bring clean and healthy air back into the homes of PA residents. Those interested in improving the quality of the air in their home or getting heating system maintenance should give New Age Air a call to discuss how they can help make that possible.



About New Age Air

Established in 1992, New Age Air has been helping residents of Pottstown and the surrounding areas stay comfortable in their homes by providing top-of-the-line HVAC services. Knowledgeable technicians educate their customers while focusing on health, safety, efficiency, and comfort.



Learn more by visiting their website at www.newageair.com.