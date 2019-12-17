New Age Air Offers Emergency Services All Winter Long

Pottstown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Winter is the time that people rely on their heaters and furnaces the most; however, it's also the time when most of these machines encounter problems if they haven't been well maintained. As the leading provider of furnace repair in Oley, New Age Air is proud to offer emergency winter services all through the winter. Their team has recently advised on the importance of furnace maintenance.



Many furnace parts will wear down quicker than others, especially when they are used extensively through the winter. Filters are a prime example of a component that gets overused. As filters pull in air to heat it and then push it back into a house, they become clogged with contaminants. This decreases the efficiency of a furnace or HVAC unit until the filters are replaced. It can even lead to a shortened lifespan of the unit.



When a furnace is running at peak efficiency, it won't have to work as hard to produce the same amount of heat; this helps to save homeowners money on their utility bills. Investing in regular maintenance will reduce the risk of expensive repair and replacement costs over time. In fact, having an HVAC unit checked by a professional annually significantly increases the chances of problems being identified.



Professionals can lubricate all parts that may require it and can inspect the electrical wiring. Additionally, regular maintenance can extend the lifespan of a furnace or heating unit by up to ten years and help the machine to keep its manufacturer's warranty valid.



