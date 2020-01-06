New Age Air Services Heat Pumps and Geothermal Heating Systems

Pottstown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- New Age Air is currently scheduling appointments for heat pump and geothermal heating system maintenance throughout 2020. Their professional team of technicians has been providing essential heat pump maintenance in Phoenixville and the nearby regions for almost 30 years. With winter well underway, New Age Air recently advised on the benefits of heat pump maintenance for homeowners during the cold season.



Unlike traditional furnace or air conditioners, heat pumps are constantly working throughout the entire year. This means that residential heat pumps will have been working throughout the summer to keep homes cool and fresh. During this period, the pump may have developed problems with wear and tear, making it inefficient to properly heat a building during winter.



Professional heat pump maintenance allows technicians to identify and address any faults or problems that could have developed over summer and fall. This will ensure that the equipment works efficiently and save money on utility bills throughout the new year. Regular upkeep and maintenance can also increase the longevity of a heat pump system. Without proper attention and service, these essential heating and cooling systems can develop faults. If these faults lead to a breakdown, a whole new system may be required.



During a New Age Air maintenance visit, the professional certified technicians lubricate all the moving parts on a heat pump, clean the system thoroughly, and inspect all aspects of the system to ensure maximum efficiency and limit any forms of deterioration from occurring during the wintertime. Homeowners that invest in biannual maintenance on their heat pumps reap the benefits of energy-efficient summer and winter seasons with their systems while avoiding the financial burden of breakdowns.



