New Age Folk Rock Artist Miss Kristin Gets Featured in Making Music Magazine's November Issue

Campbell, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The Making Music Magazine November Print Edition is available at http://makingmusicmag.com. Miss Kristin attracts a wide and diverse fan base, according to spokesperson Meg Manor of Big Fuss Records. Meg goes on to say, "She is setting an example for others to get out and do good works, and not to wait around to perform and play."



Miss Kristin proves that a true writer, artist and performer can still triumph in an ever changing music industry. Fans seem to gravitate to Miss Kristin’s compositions and her meaningful songs. She is known for her sultry sage like approach, with lyrics and melodies that flow through each track with a unique strength. "People came from all over to listen to the Christmas music and we feel we did our part to lift spirits," states Miss Kristin in the recent interview.



Miss Kristin has been writing music for some time, and has always been one to keep a fresh approach. Kristin has been producing her original collections steadily since 2004. She is the CEO of Big Fuss Records Inc., and pulls from her unmatched catalogue of nearly 2000 songs, which were composed over a ten year period in Kristin's life when she was awakening spiritually.



Kristin's best writing may be around the corner for her next release "The Dreamer". The new music release is due in the first half of 2014 from Big Fuss Records. Kristin reaches people with an intense intellectual and human insight that deals with the most vital aspects of everyday life. Her musical influences read like a long wedding train that includes Sting, Jethro Tull, Neil Young, Meatloaf, Cowboy Junkies, Natalie Merchant, 4 Non Blondes, Tracy Chapman, Elton John, and Tom Petty. Many other great artists have influenced Kristin's songwriting and she seems to capture timeless methods in her own productions.



Miss Kristin may be a music prodigy, who has a voice distinctive enough to dominate the typical pop and rock music limelight. “Her voice is capable of both a soft harmony, and an edgy and dark quirk,” notes Meg.



To date, Miss Kristin has released twelve albums. Each of Miss Kristin’s albums embodies a piece of her as an individual and a rising artist. Favorites include Whole In My Soul, which has tracks about finding inner strength and A Miss Kristin Mac Attack, which brings a reggae sound and her own rendition to early Fleetwood Mac songs. The Elephant Groove album, so say many, has a fresh, high energy funky and unique sound and Masterpiece, which showcases a Folky New Age sound where Miss Kristin plays most of the instruments on each track. Winning, is a recent album that takes her fans along with her on a magical ride of seeking love and succeeding in life. It is evident that each of her albums has the same underlying theme. With her latest album, A Woman in Love, released back in June this year, Miss Kristin found her first love encounter, losing love, and growing spiritually after a breakup.



About Making Music

Making Music magazine encourages recreational musicians to become more engaged in playing their instruments and to participate in the larger music making community. Instead of focusing on one instrument or genre, as most music magazines do, Making Music covers all types of music makers, from beginners to long-time players and teachers, from brass bands to rock and roll, from group keyboard lessons to drum and ukulele circles. New product reviews are complemented by short instructional articles, links to online content, music health and inspirational articles, profiles of famous and amateur musicians, as well as tips from the pros. This bi-monthly consumer lifestyle magazine reaches an adult audience (age 35-plus) of 35,000 nationwide.



About Big Fuss Records, Inc.

Big Fuss Records, Inc. discovers, develops, markets, and distributes recorded music in the United States and Internationally. It owns and acquires rights to musical compositions, and licenses them for use in recordings and related uses, including radio, films and advertisements. Big Fuss Records also publishes music and licenses recordings, as well as distributes music online, and over cellular, cable, and satellite networks. Further, the company engages in the businesses of artist management. It offers its products and services through a network of subsidiaries, and licensees, which are Vitality Artist Management, 2High2Die Music Productions, Hot-Trax.Com and NorCal Press. The headquarters is located in Campbell, California.



For further information, please visit the following websites: http://misskristin.com, http://bigfussrecords.com