New Age Stents - Arsenal Against High Healthcare Expenditure

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Analysis of Coronary Stent in US”, healthcare spending in the US is amongst the highest in the world. Amongst others, one of the key factors for the steady rise in US healthcare expenditure is the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. Emphasis on research and development has resulted in newer treatments, which along with other changes in the modern society has resulted in higher life expectancy, which is around 80 years for an average citizen. But as one ages, chances of acquiring a chronic disease, especially cardio vascular disorders, increases. As baby boomers approach retirement age, they are expected to completely change the face of the US healthcare system, mainly due to their additional medical needs, compared to previous generations.



According to a recent infographic put together by Concordia University with data from government sources, it turns out that the average American over 65 has multiple chronic conditions, including hypertension (72 percent), arthritis (51 percent), heart disease (31 percent), cancer (24 percent) and diabetes (20 percent), accounting for one third of all healthcare spending in America.



These facts show that there is a dire need to counter the rise in expenditure due chronic diseases. Our research shows that players in the coronary stent market are catering to this need through technological up gradation of their products, which also helps them in product differentiation and positioning in market. With the FDA approval of 17 news stents in 2012, innovation has seen major growth.



The research report is spread in over 45 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the burden that CVD amongst the various chronic diseases has on the overall national healthcare expenditure in US and present the latest stents approved by the USFDA to treat related disorders. The report covers detailed statistical and analytical review of National Healthcare Expenditures in US, the burden of chronic diseases on healthcare expenditure and the direct and indirect costs associated with CVD along with the existing and future market dynamics for the coronary stent market in US. The report also provides company profiling of the leading players in the stent business along with their hold in stent market based on recent activity and product portfolio.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM489.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.