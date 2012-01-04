New All-Natural Supplement ‘Nuratrim’ Helps Users Cut Calories by 20 Percent, Lose Weight Fast

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2012 -- Most doctors will agree losing weight in a slow and steady manner typically produces longer lasting results and can have a healthier impact on a person’s body. But there are many situations in which people do not have time to spare and need to get into shape sooner rather than later.



Whether in preparation for a wedding or a vacation to the Caribbean, finding the best method to drop unwanted pounds quickly can be overwhelming given the number of vitamins, diet plans and workout routines currently on the market.



Already favored by celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Anniston and Mariah Carey, the popular new all-natural supplement Nuratrim has been scientifically proven to help people quickly lose weight. The stimulant-free fat burning appetite suppressant helps users cut calories by 20 percent with its four key ingredients glucomannan, licorice extract, green coffee and capsicum. Each help in different ways to increase a person’s metabolism and combat overeating and snacking.



From German creator Dr. Alfred Hasslebacher, Nuratrim is quickly gaining esteem for its ability to help people lose weight in a hurry. Glucomannan, a main ingredient in the supplement, is one of the most effective water-soluble dietary fiber sources, and can absorb 200 times its weight in water. It works by swelling the inside of a person’s stomach leaving them feeling full and has no known side effects.



The 100 percent natural supplement also contains licorice extract, green coffee and capsicum, which help speed up digestion. In fact, according to its makers, just one does of Nuratrim can help a person burn 380 calories a day.



According to FatBurnersAdvice.com, a diet pill and fat burner review site, “Nuratrim is definitely on its way to take over the weight loss supplement arena. This system is a little more advanced and will even allow you to lose up to four pounds every week with just a little effort from you. This product has a unique formula which not only cuts your calories by 20 percent but also can reduce your appetite and help speed up your metabolism.”



Recently released for sale in the UK, Nuratrim’s popularity is evidenced by the reported 50,000 advanced orders already placed.



Fat Burners Advice has carried out independent studies on the most well-known diet pills, and their ingredients, to discover which fat burners will help people reach their weight loss target. The company’s objective is to bring people useful, successful, tried and trusted strategies and information for weight reduction and weight maintenance. Visitors can read through the site’s reviews and find the fat burner that best suits their needs.