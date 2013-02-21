New allChalets.com Ski Accommodation Booking Portal Connects Property Owners with Holidaymakers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Having worked offline from many years in the ski industry, allChalets is now transitioning their business to an online model. With a goal to provide the largest portal of ski accommodation worldwide, the company has launched a new version of the company website, making listing and searching for ski properties much easier.



“By focusing only on the ski accommodation market, we make sure holidaymakers find exactly what they’re looking for in a ski holiday,” says allChalets managing director Sean O’Leary. But we also focus on owners of chalet rentals, he said. “Property owners know that by listing with allChalets.com, their ski property will get the real focus it deserves and not get lost among lots of cottages, villas or non-ski properties.”



Whether a user is searching for top Austrian ski destinations such as St Anton, Ischgl and Mayrhofen or looking for ski holidays in Courchevel, allChalets.com makes locating and booking accommodations simple. Shoppers connect directly with the chalet owners to find the best value accommodation for ski getaways in a variety of locations, including the Alps, Pyrenees and Rockies or choose from the top ski resorts and chalets in France, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Switzerland and the United States.



The site is free to use for holidaymakers and vacation seekers. For ski property owners, allChalets offers a free six-month trial to market and rent their accommodations and maximise bookings. To locate and book the perfect wintertime getaway or to gain maximum exposure for your ski apartment, visit the new allChalets company website (http://www.allchalets.com/).



About allChalets

allChalets provides ski accommodation bookings worldwide by listing ski chalets and apartments in all the top ski resorts in Europe and North America. By connecting holidaymakers directly with private chalet owners, the company helps skiers and snowboarders book quality ski accommodation at the best possible price. More information is available on the company websites: http://www.allchalets.com/, www.allchalets.com/austria.



Media Contact:

Mike Gallagher

http://www.allchalets.com/

info@allchalets.com

+44 203 5141223