New Alternative to Protein Shakes and Bars Now Available at VitaminsandHealthSupplements.com

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- David Kamau runs a website for reviews of both vitamins and health supplements. On the website, he and his staff try to find vitamins and supplements. Often, these are not the most expensive or cheapest products; instead, they are the best products for the money involved.



One such product recently reviewed is a cookie, designed to be an alternative to a protein shake or bar for a supplement or post workout snack.



Those who are health conscious know about protein shakes and bars and the nutrition of both. Sadly, many grow weary of eating and drinking the same products day after day, week after week.



“The dullness of the same thing is one of the reasons for this cookie,” said David Kamau of Vitamins and Health Supplements, “to give customers and friends some variety but still maintaining the high levels of nutrition and protein they want.”



That cookie is the new Chewy Chocolate Chip BioTrust All-Natural Protein Cookies. Soft and chewy (in a good way), these cookies taste like freshly baked homemade cookies, but are all-natural without artificial sweeteners, hormones, antibiotics and other potentially harmful ingredients.



These cookies contain time-released protein and high fiber while being low-sugar, gluten free and 100 percent natural. The high fiber, low sugar combination places these cookies low on the glycemic index, perfect for weight loss or maintenance.



As a supplement, high protein cookies are perfect for the healthy individual on the go or the perfect post workout snack. Since they are already packaged, there is no need to prepare the cookies with a blender, ice or water. Just snack and go.



“Shakes and bars loose much of their taste and appeal in hot weather or after sitting for a while during a workout, run or activity. With no preparation needed, it is the perfect snack for heading out the door,” said Kamau, “and in the cold weather, no one really wants to drink a cold shake. These cookies are not as likely to freeze or harden in cold weather. This makes them the perfect year-round snack.”



While the cookie is getting excellent reviews on the website, there is another good reason to spend your money on the cookies.



The makers of this cookie are supplements users, health and fitness buffs and sensitive to the ravaged Oklahoma after the recent round of tornadoes.



“The devastation of the tornadoes across Oklahoma has humbled us all and many are seeking ways to help. The damage is significant, but the unfortunate loss of life, particularly children, is the real tragedy,” said Kamau.



The makers of the Chewy Chocolate Chip BioTrust Protein Cookies took this situation to heart. A donation of $1,500.00 was made to the Disaster Relief efforts to help with those who need assistance, water, food, shelter and emotional support.



“The travesty affects all of us. The cookie manufacturers fully support the Red Cross and the efforts they are making for the families. We encourage our site visitors to do the same. Every amount, even $5.00, makes a difference to someone,” said Kamau.



For more information about Kamau’s website, visit http://vitaminsandhealthsupplements.com.



