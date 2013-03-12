New American Home Mortgage Loan Modification, Reduce Monthly Payment by 2%

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Credit-yogi.com has done some research on this subject and would like to share what it found out, including:



Mortgage Loan Modification Explained



When an inventor makes changes to his creation to make it more accessible, he is modifying it. The same principle holds true for American home mortgage loan modification. When the monthly mortgage payment becomes too hard to handle, modifying – or changing – it can help make it more affordable. The original loan is not paid off; it just has different, better, terms than it did.



Why Modification Encourages Home ownership



When he can’t make his mortgage payment each month, it’s very possible that a homeowner’s lender will begin foreclosure procedures. American home mortgage servicing loan modification saves homes by making the loan payments lower. When the interest rate goes down or a repayment period is altered to a longer time, this reduces the amount due each month. Whatever change is made to the loan, it makes the monthly amount due lower so a homeowner can keep his house. This is why mortgage modification is a successful tool for homeowners.



Credit Unions and Banking Lenders

Applying for American home mortgage loan modification with one’s original financer is the best place to start the search for modification. Because the credit union or bank that first approved the loan has a history with the borrower, it’s likely it will continue to work with an individual on modification. The lender will expect timely, full monthly payments, just as with the original loan. If an individual needs to look elsewhere for the help he needs, checking with competing financers in the area may yield positive results. The reason a bank or credit union would approve a mortgage modification is because they are given government incentives to do so.



Other Modification Sources

When local lenders cannot approve American home mortgage servicing loan modification, it’s time to look for other options. Fortunately, the federal government can be one of them. Under HAMP (home affordable modification program), the Obama administration has made obtaining loan modification easier. Simply apply through a participating lender to get the assistance necessary to keep the house.



