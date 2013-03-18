New Analysis on GLYCEROL MARKET, 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The growth of the global biodiesel industry in recent years has created a somewhat over supply of glycerol in the global market. Glycerol is majorly obtained as a byproduct of biodiesel production via transesterification process. Earlier, glycerol was produced mainly using synthetic processes but with the evolution of biodiesel industry, synthetic processes were replaced by transesterification process (production of glycerol via biodiesel) which resulted in 66.2% of the total glycerol being obtained from the biodiesel industry in 2011. Glycerol supply from biodiesel process is expected to surge over the next five years owing to the increasing penetration of biofuels in mainstream applications. Other commercial sources of glycerol include fatty acids, fatty alcohols and from the soap industry via saponification process.



This report measures, estimates, analyze and forecasts the global glycerol demand. This study provides demand estimates and forecast in terms of volumes as well as revenues for the period from 2011 to 2018. The report showcases various factors which are driving and restraining the global market and also includes the opportunities which are expected to drive the market in the near future.



The glycerol market has also been segmented on the basis of various production sources including biodiesel, fatty acids, fatty alcohols and others. The study also evaluates glycerol potential as a platform for renewable chemicals including propylene glycol, epichlorohydrin and 1,3-propranediol.



Key glycerol applications estimated and forecasted in this study include personal care, pharmaceuticals, alkyd resins, polyether polyols and others. Glycerol demand has also been analyzed from a regional perspective, providing estimate and forecast for key regional markets including North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.



The research study includes a value chain in order to provide a comprehensive view of various components prevailing across the glycerol value chain. In order to provide competitive analysis, the report uses Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for measuring the impact of suppliers, buyers, competition, new entrants and substitute products on the glycerol market. The report covers company market share analysis and company profiles of the major companies operating in the global glycerol market. Some of the companies profiled in the report include P&G Chemicals, IOI Group, Emery Oleochemicals, Kuala Lumpur Berhad, Dial Corporation, and Croda, Wilmar International among others.



The report segments the global glycerol market as:



Glycerol Market, by Production Source:

Biodiesel

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Soap Industry

Glycerol Market, by Application:

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

Alkyd Resins

Foods and Beverages

Polyether Polyols

Tobacco Humectants

Other (including explosives, textile, paper etc)

Glycerol Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



