New Analysis on Telecom Network API Marketplace: Strategy, Ecosystem, Players and Forecasts 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- While a large part of the market is yet to understand their technological and strategic significance, Telco Network APIs play a critical part in carrier networks as a secondary stream of revenue. Telco Network APIs capitalize on existing network infrastructure to create a vast array of business opportunities for carriers worldwide. In essence, these APIs allow carriers to disseminate a wealth of internal information or resources to third parties. This could entail everything from network QoS for video service delivery to Subscriber Data Management (SDM) for advertising and profiling, the goal being to enable third party developers to offer services in return for revenues.



Today nearly 24 % of all web and 15 % of all mobile applications utilize APIs. This figure is expected to increase to over 68 % by the end of 2018, drive by growing investments from the vendor, developer and the carrier community. As a consequence the Telco Network APIs market is expected to account for $ 157 Billion in global revenues worldwide by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 38 % between 2013 and 2018.



Telecom Network API Marketplace: Strategy, Ecosystem, Players and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 provides an in-depth assessment of the global Telco Network APIs market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2012 till 2018.



The report addresses the following key topics:



The Business Case for Telco Network APIs: An assessment of the business case for Telco Network APIs



API Aggregation: The role of API Aggregators, the total cost usage for APIs with aggregation and a review of aggregator API usage by category.



