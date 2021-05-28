New and Exciting British-Based Fintech Start-Ups

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- Monzo is one of the most recognisable names in fintech but it has not been an easy couple of years for the challenger bank. In June 2019 Monzo was the second most valuable fintech in the UK, with its valuation of £2 billion meaning that only OakNorth sat above it. However, things did not continue in that vein and by May 2020, Monzo had been making redundancies, closed its Las Vegas office and put hundreds of UK staff on furlough while its valuation was slashed by 40%. Since then, it has benefitted from a new CEO and also sought additional funding - and for the first time there is hope that the bank will break even. According to the new CEO this hope is bound up in a combination of culture and profitability, focusing on the bank's virtuous mission statement but finding new, profitable ways to deliver on this. This could mean a shift for Monzo looking at new ways to generate revenue and create a more profitable future.



Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings is now a leading financial technology recruiter in the UK, servicing a range of locations nationwide, including key financial hubs such as London, Manchester and Birmingham. The firm has created a specialist and resilient team with expertise across a broad range of banking and financial services fields, including sales and trading, quantitative research and trading, private wealth management, corporate and investment banking and investment management. The firm's committed and passionate consultants have an in-depth knowledge of banking and financial services recruitment, in the UK and also internationally. As well as ongoing training to ensure consistent standards of service, consultants benefit from best-in-class technology and strategies to help streamline the process of recruitment, removing pain points for candidates and clients. In addition to being part of an international network that spans 60 countries, the firm is a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group.



Because Selby Jennings, as a financial technology recruiter, understands the value of talent acquisition the firm has focused on building networks, including a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals in locations across the UK, and beyond. The firm has also nurtured connections with many banking and financial services businesses, from those new and agile start-ups seeking to disrupt the sector to globally renowned brands with a high-profile reputation. Solving the key challenge of talent remains at the forefront of everything that the firm does, including creating opportunities for candidates to shine. Some of those opportunities include: Head of Marketing CRM Automation, Senior Quantitative Developer, Junior Java Connectivity Engineer, Chief Compliance Officer, Senior Audit Consultant, L/S Equity Portfolio Manager and ESG Analyst. For individuals keen to make career-defining next steps - and organisations looking for the best and brightest talent, Selby Jennings is an obvious first choice.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



