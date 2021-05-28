New and Exciting Clinical Jobs in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- Clinical studies are crucial to progress in life sciences and new figures have revealed that Germany is one of the top locations in the world for clinical jobs. Research from Germany Trade and Invest has found that there were more than 2,000 clinical studies in Germany in 2020. The country is now one of the top 5 locations in the world for clinical studies and continues to push the envelope where innovation and progress is concerned. Major indication areas include cardiovascular and infectious diseases, as well as oncology, diabetes and inflammatory diseases. There are a number of obvious reasons why Germany has become such a popular location for clinical research and prime among these is the fact that it has such a strong healthcare infrastructure. Another reason is the population size, which comes in at more than 83 million. Clinical studies are happening all over Germany, including locations such as North Rhine-Westphalia (401 clinical studies) and Schleswig-Holstein (113 clinical studies).



With expertise in clinical jobs, as well as a broad spectrum of other roles across the life sciences industry, EPM Scientific is a strong recruitment partner for talented candidates and cutting-edge enterprises alike. The firm's expertise extends to multiple fields, including clinical operations and clinical development, as well as R&D jobs, legal and compliance, medical communications and medical affairs. Investment internally ensures that the team of passionate consultants is highly trained and works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The firm's reach extends across Germany to major cities including Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne, and EPM Scientific is also the go to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. This combination of nationwide and international perspective and reach, as well as almost a decade in life sciences recruitment, has made EPM Scientific a leading specialist in this sector and a natural partner for clients and candidates across the world.



Securing business-critical talent is vital when it comes to clinical jobs in Germany, especially given the importance placed on the sector by the government. The team at EPM Scientific design permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are highly effective when it comes to connecting those seeking out the most exciting opportunities in clinical jobs and the enterprises where there is the potential to make a real difference. Streamlining the process of recruitment to remove traditional pain points for businesses and individuals is something that the firm has focused on, providing peace of mind to all involved that hiring is in safe hands. A multitude of roles are accessible via EPM Scientific today, from clinical jobs to those in R&D. These include: Regulatory Affairs Manager, Head of QC, Market Access Manager, Medical Science Manager, Head of Sales, Senior Process Engineer, Senior Medical Science Liaison, Clinical Scientist and Clinical Support Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



