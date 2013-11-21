New and Revolutionary Book Teaches Unconventional Strategies for Overcoming Social Anxiety

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- It is estimated that about 7% of the population suffers from social anxiety, and a lot of these people feel stuck in a rut.



However, with the release of Sean Cooper’s book “The Shyness and Social Anxiety System” there is new hope for those suffering from social anxiety.



The system outlined in Sean’s book is fundamentally different from conventional wisdom.



Instead of just telling people to go out and talk with strangers, Sean provides them with simple psychological techniques that allows people overcome their fear from the comfort of their own home.



According to Sean, “Treating social anxiety requires you to change your core personality – and especially your self-image. If you see yourself as someone who suffers from shyness or social anxiety, you will always try to live up to that self-image. The solution is to change your self-image and the way you perceive yourself. When you no longer see yourself as shy and anxious, the pain and suffering will be gone.”



The best part is that changing ones self-image is not difficult. In fact, it can be done in just three weeks - and without talking to a single person.



Changing self-image is just one of many things that Sean teaches in his new book.



In “The Shyness and Social Anxiety System” people will also learn how to become relaxed and easy going around strangers, why facing ones fears can sometimes hurt more than help, and how to develop unbreakable self-esteem in six simple steps.



The book also comes with a couple of bonuses:

Bonus #1 is a secret report that teaches people a simple technique for always knowing what to say next. People will learn how to make conversations last for hours and what to do if their mind goes blank.



Bonus #2 will teach people how to build a huge social circle from scratch. They will learn how to become well-liked and popular in the shortest time possible and stop wasting their life being lonely, depressed, and anxious.



Bonus #3 is a one month free subscription to Sean’s “Social Success Secrets” membership site, which contains even more tips and tricks for curing social anxiety.



The final bonus is free lifetime updates. Yes, clients will receive all e-book updates absolutely free of charge.



People suffering from social anxiety and want a solution that works can check out Sean Cooper’s book at the official Shyness and Social Anxiety website here.



The book has already helped countless people curing their shyness and social anxiety, and it has gotten raving reviews from therapists and psychologists all over the world.



Dr. Todd Snyder says: “As a clinical psychologist specializing in social anxiety and self-help systems, I was amazed at how well Sean has distilled many of the principles that can actually make a difference for those of us who battle social anxiety. Sean’s information is straight to the point and focused on some of the most critical skills for managing shyness and anxiety.”



About Sean Cooper

Sean Cooper is the author of “The Shyness and Social Anxiety System”. Sean suffered from social anxiety for a long time, but after spending 7 months of his life reading every book he could find on psychology, he finally learned how to overcome social anxiety for good.