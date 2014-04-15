New and Unusual Marketing Services from PRLCOAL Attracting Interest

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Five new services introduced by PRLOCAL on April 1, 2014, have been well-received by the company’s client base. Plans to offer the services to a wide audience begin today.



Marketers and business owners are giving a ‘thumbs up’ to a slate of new marketing services from PRLCOAL, a Los Angeles based marketing company.



The services include ‘cold email’ writing, value proposition creation, and a whiteboard video service that gives users a wide range of marketing uses.



“We are surprised – and of course very happy, that sales during the first few weeks of the rollout did well”, according to PRLCOAL principal Richard Weisskopf.



“Our animated whiteboard video special – offering a terrific way for businesses to market a new service or product – did great. We are offering a version for only $135. This is a product we’ve seen sold for much, much higher”, Weisskopf added.



PRLOCAL’s ‘cold email’ and value proposition writing services struck a note with business people unaware that such services existed.



“I really did not understand what a ‘value proposition’ was until I read an article about it last year. Once I got the point, it was easy to see why so many believe it is the first, and most important statement a company can make.



“We began writing value propositions about 6 months ago and developed a knack for it. They’re not a lot of money ($75), and if you don’t have one – or are uncertain about the one you have – it really is worth ordering.



“We thought the cold email service would be well received – and so far it has been, with interest coming from business and nonprofit organizations, Weisskopf added.



About PRLOCAL

PRLOCAL offers agency level marketing services at affordable prices. For more information on all the new services offered by PRLOCAL, visit their website at www.prlocal.net



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