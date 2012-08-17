New Andersen Window Dealer Store Now Open in Kansas City

2 Convenient locations in Missouri and Kansas
Mission, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- In what many believe is a tough economy, All-Weather Window, Doors and Siding (AWWD) pushes forward and opens a new Andersen Window & Door store in Missouri. The store is located at 7761 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO, just south of I-29 & Barry Rd. The store opens at 8:00 a.m. Mon-Fri and 9:00 a.m. Sat-Sun.
“Andersen Windows & Doors is proud to serve the Kansas City community with the finest All-Weather Window, Doors and Sidings in all of Missouri,” said Owner, Kim Blake. “Our store has the largest selection of window accessories and always offers low prices on today’s most popular brands.”
Some of the suppliers represented in the showroom are:
Brand-Name Suppliers Products
Andersen Windows, entry, patio and storm doors
Silver Line Windows, patio doors
Therma-Tru Entry door systems
Central Fiber Cellulose Insulation
Certainteed Fiber Cement Siding
Alside Vinyl Siding
Provia Doors Entry doors, storm windows & doors
AWWD offers name-brand items including Therma Tru entry door systems, SilverLine (an Andersen company) vinyl line of windows/doors. Plus, 3 siding components – vinyl, fiber cement, and wood by Alside, Certainteed and LP respectively as well as Cellulose fiber insulation that’s also blown in attics to round out thermal efficiency.
Blake added, “All-Weather Window, Doors & Siding decided a long time ago that the Northland, KC area was under-served by Andersen Windows & Doors. Andersen is an over 100-year-old window/door company. All-Weather, the dealer, was founded in 1986.
For more information contact All-Weather Window, Doors and Siding at 913-262-4380 or visit their website here http://www.AllWeatherKC.com
All-Weather Window, Doors, & Siding, Inc.
Voice 913-262-4380
Voice 816-452-4380
Fax 913-262-4381