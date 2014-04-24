New Android App Launched: RAM Booster to Help Clean the RAM of Android Phone

Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- New android app has been launched in the market to help people clean the RAM of their Android device. The Ram Booster is made with advanced features, making cleaning and maintaining Android device’s Ram easy and hassle-free.



The Ram Booster is among the best Android apps in the Play Store primarily designed to make cleaning of Ram efficient and easy. The main advantage of this application compared to other advanced memory boosters existing in the market today is that it is simple and easy to use. It comes in a small file size, making it apt for any Android device. This app recovers memory by killing running tasks and clearing Android phone’s cache and system waste. It saves user’s phone from running slow and acting abnormal in no time.



The Ram Booster is listed on the Most Popular Apps section on the App Brain. It works by simply clicking its Boost’s Button. This app helps Android users save up to 50% of their phone memory space. It is recommended to use the app and run it on the Android phone at least twice a day for more effective result. It removes or cleans unused apps on Android apps. Android users who often have too many apps that are not closed properly can reduce the performance of their device and by cleaning their unused apps, their device could increase its speed up to 50 times than before. The Ram Booster is very fast and it gives users a natural lighting speed for their app. By using Ram Booster, they can enjoy all the wonderful features of their Android device. The App is free from download from Google Play Store. It is apt to use not just for Android phone but also in Android tablet.



The new Android app features the fastest Android Ram booster and performance manager in Store Play. It is very simple to use, small in size and works almost in any android phone. It also covers less space in Android device’s memory. In addition, it displays and provides download links to the best apps on the Play Store, which is very useful for all Android device users. The app support variety of languages making it very easy to understand and use.



To know more about the new Android app, Ram Booster, visit the site https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rambooster. For inquiries, comments or suggestions email at santhej@kallada.com.



Company:Kallada Solutions

Contact:Santhej Kallada(santhej@kallada.com)

Address: Irinjalakuda, Kerala, India

Phone:+919744090000

Website: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rambooster.

Email: santhej@kallada.com