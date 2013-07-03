New App Ensures Athletes Have Scholarship Eligibility Information at Their Fingertips

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Path2d1, Inc., has released a first of its kind smartphone app designed to keep high school student athletes, parents, coaches and counselors informed of the changing NCAA eligibility rules for athletic scholarships.



EVERY high school student athlete who wishes to participate in Division I or Division II college sports MUST meet the NCAA initial eligibility requirements. Many will be unaware of the requirements until they are recruited, which usually happens during their Junior or Senior year and may be too late. With the coming changes in the NCAA Initial Eligibility Requirements, the need to access this information in a timely manner is critical.



“In 2016, significant changes to the NCAA initial eligibility rules go into effect that student athletes and parents need to prepare for now,” says Aubrey Perry, Founder of Path2d1, Inc. Not only is there a higher GPA requirement, but 10 NCAA approved courses must be completed before the start of the student athlete’s senior year. Some student athletes may need to make changes to their class schedules this fall in order to comply.”



This change will affect all freshman and sophomore athletes in the coming 20132014 school year. Failure to meet these requirements could mean the student can not receive an athletic scholarship.



The MyPath2d1 app gives users the ability to view detailed information on NCAA initial eligibility requirements, including required courses, amateurism certification and SAT/ACT test requirements. The app also has information about Division I scholarship availability, recruiting rules, and resources to help improve academic performance.



MyPath2d1 is now available for iPhone on the App Store and for Android on Google Play. Visit http://path2d1.org/mypath2d1 for more information.



About Path2d1, Inc.

Path2d1, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the economic viability of targeted communities by increasing the population of college educated student athletes. The organization’s name was chosen because the goal is to provide a clear roadmap or path to participation in the highest level of college sports Division 1.



To download the app visit:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mypath2d1/id649203418?ls=1&mt=8 iPhone

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.path2d1&feature=search_result#?t=

W251bGwsMSwyLDEsImNvbS5wYXRoMmQxIl0. Android



Contact: Aubrey Perry

aperry@path2d1.org

8884796425