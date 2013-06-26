New App Promises Easy Student Management

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Today, Independent developer Tania Moise, creator of Tennis Radar Gun, Football & Basketball Reminder Apps, Zombie Attack, Swimming Reminder App, and more, has released a productivity app called, Instructor's Roll Call to help trainers, instructors, teachers and coaches manage their students.



Instructor's Roll Call provides a complete management solution for trainers, instructors, teachers and coaches to easily operate and manage a single student or hundreds of students and activities within the palm of their hand.



“Instructor's Roll Call is the most essential and complete App for trainers, instructors, coaches, teachers and those who manage students or clients. We developed a rich set of features that will help them literally run a class at the touch of a finger.”, said Gabriel Moise, CEO and Spokesperson.



Administrative and student information is stored on the trainer or instructor's iPhone or iPad, thus eliminating the need for paperwork or files. All information is completely private, no one else has access unless approved. Instructor's Roll Call is user friendly, quick and easy to use.



For example, professional teachers such as Personal Trainers , Yoga Instructors , and Life Coaches, can send text and emails to students or staff to notify them of: Events, Certificates, Pro Shop Specials, Re Stringing Reminders, Student Reports, Invoices/Receipts, and more.



Key features of the Instructors Roll Call iPhone/iPad app include:



- The ability to create groups of students/clients.

- Lessons and groups organized according to term timetable.

- Send messages to clients, students, groups, and staff.

- Keep and maintain student/client attendance history.

- Create and View a daily weekly or annual calendar.

- Create and keep a student/client waiting list for future enrollments.

- View up-to-date class schedules for all instructors.

- Track, view, and keep all student/client/staff payment information.



Instructors Roll Call is currently available on the app store, in the Health & Fitness category.



