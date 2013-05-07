New App Targets Multi Billion Dollar Home Improvement Industry

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Homeowners are fed up with spending precious time gathering quotes for home improvement projects, and many say that once they gather the quotes there is no easy way to decipher, vet, and ultimately choose the best contractor for the job. These findings are the result of an intensive four month trial of a new smartphone app that is designed to make the home improvement process so easy even people with very limited time and knowledge find it possible to get their home repair needs met.



The vast $57.2 billion dollar home improvement market is really split between two distinct groups: the dedicated, motivated weekend warrior, a.k.a. the DIYer, and consumers that have very little knowledge or the desire to be DIYers but have definite home improvement needs. The latter consumer’s needs are crying out to be taken care of by a well-designed solution like the Friend Trusted app that acts to make the fragmented market more efficient by providing an environment that allows users to seamlessly interact with contractors without having to know how to speak the language of home improvement or make any initial contact with multiple providers.



In addition to bringing needed innovation to the home improvement industry, this type of app has the potential help the industry expand. On the strength of 130 five star App Store reviews, garnered In Friend Trusted’s first four months of beta testing, users have overwhelmingly reported that the app is so easy to use they create projects that would not have seen the light of day without this type of tool.



About Friend Trusted

Silicon Valley based Friend Trusted Inc. was founded in 2013 to make it extremely easy to obtain home improvement services quickly and efficiently. The service offers users a free personal assistant that guides them through the home improvement maze from project inception to completion: all while finding them the best provider at the best price with the most convenient delivery method possible, their smartphone.