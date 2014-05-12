New Arrival Summer Women Shoes with Big Discounts on Shoespie.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Shoespie is an online store for fashionable women & girls shoes that offers up to 85% discount for 2014 cheap women shoes and sandals. The designs are star-inspired and all of them are on hot selling. Shoespie.com offers the cheapest platform, flat and high heels sandals at great quality.



Fast approaching of summer season 2014 makes women search for new, convenient, and fashionable sandals to keep up with fashion. Shoespie.com provides them with the opportunity to choose between different designs and pick cheap high heels or cheap flat sandals from their online platform. The great discount of up to 85% they offer along with a free shipping, make this women shoe platform among the most preferred online shoes and sandals stores for quality at best price.



Customers can choose the best design based on the places they are going to use them. Cheap flat sandals are appropriate to be used in a workplace, as they are more conventional and convenient. They are also perfect for long walks and informal occasions.



Trendy 2014 platform sandals are made to reveal the beauty of the women feet and toes, using clips, fasteners or straps. Shoespie offers gladiator sandals, wedge sandals along with extravagant dress sandals. All of these designs reveal the attractiveness of the toes and provide proper ventilation in the hot summer days.



The convenience of choosing cheap women shoes and sandals online makes customers around the world take advantage of the promotions and discounts that are often announced by Shoespie. Clients from Britain, USA, Sweden and other corners of the world shop for quality, trendy and cheap summer sandals from Shoespie women shoe platform.



Summer can be much more comfortable with the appropriate footwear, when the foot gets enough ventilation, preventing the sweat. This allows women to conveniently join long walks, outings and all kind of occasions without worry about their tired or sweated feet. Shoespie offers comfort and quality, along with the most recent stars-like models that can attract people’s attention to the beauty of the women feet. The shoes and sandals are made of durable materials that will keep their color and form even after a regular use.



Shoespie International Company offers customers support for women who cannot decide on the most appropriate model. The experienced company’s staff will give them a consultation based of their preferences and needs. Today, all Shoespie shoes and sandals are offered at up to 85% reduced price, so that the clients could wear their favorite summer sandals paying a reduced price for them.

For more information on this great discount, please take a look at: http://www.shoespie.com/.



About Shoespie

Being a popular women shoes and sandals online platform, Shoespie (http://www.shoespie.com) International Company is currently offering more than 50000 designer styles shoes for their customers at great discounts of 50%-85%. All of their hot selling summer shoes, sandals and other products can be found at reduced price in creative designs, made of quality materials.