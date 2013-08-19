New Arrivals of Wedding Bands at Denver Based Miro Jewelers

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Miro Jewelers, a known in Denver for offering beautifully designed and surprisingly affordable diamond jewelry, recently introduced new items to its wedding bands collection. The newly introduced wedding bands in Denver are manufactured by James Kurk.



Examples of a Men’s Bands is James Kurk 7mm White Gold Band (Item #: OF-547) and a couple of Diamond Accent Bands are Item #: 3037-01 and 3038-02, respectively. “Customers can order these beautiful diamond wedding bands directly from the online store or visit our showroom as well”, says the spokesperson for Miro Jewelers.



And no one can doubt the level of trust Miro Jewelers has made with their customers when it comes to offer the best designed diamond jewelry with competitive prices. Proving their stake further as one of the best jewelry stores in Denver, Miro Jewelers offers the widest selection of diamond jewelry including earrings, necklaces and pendants, bracelets, fashion rings, and of course, their beautiful selection of diamond engagement rings. This Denver diamond jeweler leaves no ‘stone’ unturned when it comes to impressing customers.



About Miro Jewelers

Miro Jewelers has been offering multiple designer collections along with their unique creations for over five decades and have become one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Denver Metro area. They have served generations of families becoming their trusted jeweler for diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts, and custom designed pieces. Personalized service, exceptional design, and cutting edge technology have allowed it to surpass the competition. Their years of experience and service have built a strong level of trust and integrity to last generations to come.



To know about their offerings, please visit: http://www.mirojewelers.com/Store/wedding-bands/



Address: 231 Detroit Street, Suite B, Denver, CO 80206

Tel: 303-393-8880

Email: info@mirojewelers.com