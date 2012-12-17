New Article on Tech Blog DigitalOlympus.com Explores the Use of Interactive Voice Response (IVR) for Public Healthcare Delivery

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Interactive voice response (IVR) is being increasingly used for medical applications including basic diagnosis, health FAQs and disease information and advice. Besides PHR services, electronic medical records and other health information technology solutions, IVR can be used as a tool for public healthcare delivery – a point of view that is investigated in an article by tech blog DigitalOlympus.com.



DigitalOlympus.com is a dedicated tech blog powered by tech writers with expertise across various tech fields and disciplines including telecom, Internet, mobile & cellular, health IT, e-commerce, and more. By presenting up-to-date information on today’s leading technology and providing valuable and key insights into what the future may hold, DigitalOlympus.com provides its readership with a view into their world like they’ve never had before, as well as a way to track and anticipate the changes our world faces in a digital age.



“Interactive voice response can be used to deliver essential health facts and tips to the public. Healthcare lines can be setup to offer advice and information on healthcare subjects both for everyday and emergency use. IVR can also be used to design and build experimental health expert systems to perform basic diagnosis or even offer drug prescriptions,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



For more information about the potential use of interactive voice response (IVR) for healthcare delivery, please visit Digitalolympus.com.



About Digitalolympus.com

Digitalolympus.com is an online news Blog dedicated to educating its readers on the latest technology advances. They are committed to gathering information on up and coming technologies that will enhance the lives of their readership. Digitalolympus.com is always at the forefront of technology news and events guiding its readers to accurately determine the best course of action for themselves and their businesses.