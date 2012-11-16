New Article on Technology Blog Digitalolympus.com Discusses Benefits of Optimized Telecom Systems for Health Companies

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- A new article by technology blog DigitalOlympus.com showcases how health companies delivering PHR (personal health record) services, mobile medicine (medical records and prescriptions by SMS or email) and other health information technology solutions should adopt optimized telecom solutions to boost productivity and reduce cost and redundancy.



Health companies deliver essential services to the public and typically have very high-performance telecommunications requirements. It is necessary therefore, to reduce redundancy and waste of resources, that the health companies pre-determine exactly what telecommunications systems they need for every stage of their operations.



The benefits of this approach become apparent when one considers that bullk deployment usually occurs in health companies, and bulk deployment of the wrong set of technologies can be a tremendous waste of resources, as well as result in a very inefficient and heavily redundant telecom network.



DigitalOlympus.com is a dedicated tech blog powered by tech writers with expertise across various tech fields and disciplines including telecom, Internet, mobile & cellular, health IT, e-commerce, and more. By presenting up-to-date information on today’s leading technology and providing valuable and key insights into what the future may hold, DigitalOlympus.com provides its readership with a view into their world like they’ve never had before, as well as a way to track and anticipate the changes our world faces in a digital age.



“Having telecom solutions optimized for the health industry is akin to fitting a square peg in a square hole – it makes delivery of health services naturally more efficient and streamlined, and presents many new advantages including reduced costs, less redundancy and more productivity for health workers and medical staff,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



For more information on the benefits of Industry-optimized telecom solutions for health companies, please visit Digitalolympus.com.



About Digitalolympus.com

Digitalolympus.com is an online news Blog dedicated to educating its readers on the latest technology advances. They are committed to gathering information on up and coming technologies that will enhance the lives of their readership. Digitalolympus.com is always at the forefront of technology news and events guiding its readers to accurately determine the best course of action for themselves and their businesses.