New Article on Technology Blog Digitalolympus.com Discusses Role of Health IT in Emergency Situations: A Case Study for Hurricane Sandy

During emergencies or crisis situations, the absence of proper medical equipment or infrastructure is to be expected. In such scenarios, remote access to vital medical information about patients can play a very significant role in treatment, as well as largely influence the outcome of the treatment itself.



Medical histories and health information including prior treatment records, allergy information, drug prescription history, blood work information, and physical data can prove absolutely critical in the determination of appropriate and effective treatments, and can ultimately save a life, or contribute to its loss.



Current Health IT technologies including digital (online) PHR’s can provide the required information from any mobile or fixed terminal within minutes, contributing immensely to the proper and efficient delivery of care in emergency or crisis situations such as the recent hurricane Sandy, which left hundreds dead and possibly thousands injured in its wake.



“Health IT is improving public access to healthcare – with the Internet and Smartphones permeating every aspect of daily life on a massive scale, it comes as no surprise that electronic health services are becoming increasingly commonplace and improving delivery of, and access to, essential healthcare,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



