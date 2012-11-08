New Article on Technology Blog Digitalolympus.com Showcases Role of PHRs in Disaster Management

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- A new article by technology blog DigitalOlympus.com showcases how online PHR (personal health record) services, mobile medicine (medical records and prescriptions by SMS or email) and other health information technology solutions help improve medical outcomes during disaster management by providing timely access to vital medical data on a patient-by-patient basis.



Medical histories and health information including prior treatment records, allergy information, drug prescription history, blood work information, and physical data can be obtained from a digital PHR by SMS or via a mobile device within minutes, greatly contributing to the delivery of appropriate and effective treatments for each affected patient.



“A principal aspect of any disaster management program is catering to medical emergencies that arise as a result of the disater. In such situations, there is usually no organized system and care givers have to rely on their training and intuition to save lives. With digital PHR’s that can be accessed even from mobiles or by SMS, it is possible to gain valuable insight into the health and medical records of each patient, thereby greatly improving treatment outcomes,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



