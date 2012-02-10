New Article on ‘TheTechLabs.com’ Gives Apple Lovers Insider Information About the Upcoming iPhone 5

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- As evidenced by the outpouring of love and support with the passing of Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs, Mac users are some of the most loyal and passionate people in the world.



And as the number of iPhone users grows, so does the brand loyalty exhibited by Apple customers.



In fact, the iPhone4 has proven to be one of the most popular smartphones of all time, selling more than 1.7 million devices in just three days of availability. And iPhone 4S sales broke records selling more than 600,000 on its first day on the market.



With Apple delivering some of the most innovative and sleek electronic products of any retailer, the company goes to extreme measures to keep new and developing products under wraps until they are officially ready to release the details to the public.



And as Apple prepares to launch the new iPhone 5, the rumor mill is spinning.



Addressing the latest news and information about the upcoming iPhone 5, TheTechLabs.com recently posted a new article to discuss the iPhone 5 features, pricing and projected release date. Offering technology news, information and tutorials, TheTechLabs.com reviews the most recent rumors and “leaks” regarding the details every person wants to know about the much-anticipated iPhone 5.



The TechLabs.com gives visitors the inside scoop about the expected iPhone 5 features, which include an upgraded A5 processor chip, iCloud service, a higher-resolution camera and a larger four plus inch screen.



Of special interest to anyone ready to jump at the chance to get the forthcoming prized iPhone, the site reveals exclusive information regarding the iPhone 5 release date.



With all of the exciting new expected features, TheTechLabs.com says they anticipate the iPhone 5 will be in high demand as soon as it hits markets.



“We are expecting that the iPhone 5 will certainly replicate the success experienced by the iPhone4 and iPhone 4S,” states TheTechLabs.com. “And one thing is for sure – the sales of iPhone 5 will definitely boom and we can expect a huge number of people lined up at Apple stores when the device is available for sale.”



The site also discusses the anticipated iPhone 5 price, which they say will probably be close to that of the iPhone 4S.



For more information and to read the whole article, visit http://www.thetechlabs.com/tech-news/iphone-5-features/



About The Tech Labs

The Tech Labs is a website that offers technology news and reviews, as well as tutorials for some of the most popular electronics on the market. The website features a host of exclusive information about smartphones, tablets, games and more.