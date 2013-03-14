New Arts Studio and Science Center Set to Rise in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- A new arts studio and science center is set to be built at Huntington Beach in California to provide more children and young adults the opportunity to learn and explore, create and perform, and develop their abilities, interests, and confidence early on in life.



Spearheaded by the home-grown creative art studio His Kids that is based in Los Angeles, the planned state of the art facility will feature youth art programs like painting and ceramics, a science camp that includes animation, robotics, and engineering, and other engaging activities such as dance, theater, fashion design, interior design, singing, and writing.



The construction will include an onsite theater, science lab, computer lab, art gallery, multi-purpose room for special events, boutique and gift shop, and art and dance studios.



With funding support, the proposed His Kids Creative Arts Studio and Science Center aims to open its doors by summer this year. The project is currently raising additional funds to ensure its fruition and is appealing for financial assistance from sponsors. It is also inviting mentors and forming its advisory board as it encourages interested parties who share the same vision to collaborate for the project.



Moreover, the new His Kids Creative Arts Studio and Science Center will offer scholarships for students from all over Los Angeles County to be able to participate in the classes, workshops, fieldtrips, and other educational activities. Sponsors are also open to extend financial support in this endeavor.



“A meaningful project that keeps the youth in the community from getting involved in unproductive or even harmful undertakings, His Kids Creative Arts Studio and Science Center is focused on cultivating their strengths and overcoming their weaknesses through youth art programs, science camp, and other pursuits that build on their talents,” related Ericka Green, the prime mover of His Kids.



“Through the support of dedicated sponsors, children and young adults alike will have the most suitable venue and advanced facilities for their training from very capable mentors,” added Green.



Over the last 15 years, Ericka Green has worked in Youth Development as a consultant with the YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Urban Solutions, Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center and the African American Art & Culture Complex in the San Francisco Bay Area. She looks forward to bringing her skills and expertise to Los Angeles County through His Kids Creative Art Studio & Science Center.



About His Kids

His Kids is a state of the art creative art studio. We offer a variety of classes, workshops, activities, and trainings to expose, train, and develop talents and skills of children, youth, and young adults. Focusing on the arts and sciences, our students are given the opportunity to explore, perform, and produce in capacities rarely dreamed possible for children at their ages and skill levels. The His Kids team understands that it is essential to provide such training early on, to build confidence, while equipping our students to compete locally and internationally by fostering areas of interest, which lessens the opportunity of leaving them prey to negative influences. His Kids offers full-time, part-time, and some one-day classes. We provide after-school programming from Monday to Friday at 3 to 7pm and some Saturdays, and Summer Camp from June to August every Monday to Friday at 8am to 7pm.



Contact info:



Name: Ericka Green

Company Name: His Kids Creative Art Studio and Science Lab

Address: 5440 Crenshaw Blvd #21

Los Angeles 90043 USA

Phone Number: +(1) 415 699 6555

Email Address: ericka_green73@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.hiskidscc.blogspot.co.uk/