New ASIC Technology Hits the Bitcoin Market Reports Phoenix Technologies

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Newcomers Phoenix Technologies are unveiling their bitcoin mining hardware to the world, the range coined the x series is causing quite the stir in the bitcoin mining technology sector. The hardware comes in 4 different units with a 5th in development. They are using a newly developed ASIC chip which gives more power with improved efficiency reducing the amount of watts required to power the unit.



The range has the X1 at 50gh/s, X2 at 100GH/s, X3 at 250GH/s and the X4 at 500 GH/s there is also going to be a 5th unit the X5 which clocks in a 2000GH/s or 2TH/s. The units are sleek, well designed and have a small led screen at the front running basic data including hashrate. With such a high specification range and competitive price points the newcomers should have an interesting impact on the bitcoin mining market. Initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with significant excitement in social media about the upcoming launch. Phoenix Technologies are anticipating that the initial batch will sell out very quickly.



Phoenix Technologies also have a much shorter delivery time for the first batch of units as manufacturing has been already partly completed due to an injection of investment capital. The units are certainly more tangible for the consumer as seen in the photos. As for the bitcoin mining community the X series will be a welcome addition to the family.



About Phoenix Technologies

Phoenix Technologies are Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers and distributors, their range of hardware is from 50GH/s to 500GH/s. They also have a 2000GH/x ot 2 TH/s coming soon. They are on course to be a top manufacturer in the bitcoin mining industry. To learn more about the X series or contact the company, please visit: http://www.bitcoinminingcenter.com