New Audio Training Facility Opens in British Columbia

Kelowna, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Young people in western Canada with a passion for music now have a valuable and helpful training program available to them in Kelowna, British Columbia.



The Music & Audio Technical Training Institute (MATTI) has commenced with courses that are designed to give students the opportunity to learn the skills needed to get their audio production career off on the right foot at warp speed.



With accredited instruction and decades of experience in recording and mixing as well as electronic music programming and concert sound, MATTI is providing it’s grads with the edge needed in today’s fast-paced audio industry.



MATTI’s training facility is a world-class 1500 square foot recording studio with first-class digital and analog recording, mixing and mastering equipment, all with a view of sunny Lake Okanagan.



According to Bob Gabelhouse, founder of the MATTI program, it is a must do for any seriously musical person if they truly want to succeed in their professional audio career.



MATTI courses start at the beginning by instructing students on the basics of sound, hearing and electronics. Then onward through signal processing and live sound to MIDI & electronic music composition. Technical analog and digital recording theory and recording projects are the focus of the courses, along with music producer training in the professional studio. And during the program participants are creating a personal demo portfolio of at least 10 songs to help start their career as audio technicians, recording engineers, programmers, editors, mixers and/or music producers.



Interested applicants are directed to the MATTI website for more information on course schedules, fee’s and where they can also apply for a limited number of seats available each year: http://www.mattinstitute.ca



Once accepted into the MATTI program expert staff will work closely with each student to develop specific career goals and make sure that the necessary activities are performed to attain the stated objectives. Talented people who wish to turn their passion into reality with the help of seasoned experts in the audio industry are invited to apply today.



About The Music & Audio Technical Training Institute

The Music & Audio Technical Training Institute is a division of BIG Audio Productions, owned and operated by Bob Gabelhouse, Certified Audio Engineer, Music Producer, BC Instructor and founder of the Audio Engineering & Music Production Program at Okanagan College, and the founder of MATTI.