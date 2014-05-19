New Audiobook Shows How to Spice Up Real Estate Marketing Efforts with YouTube

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Video marketing should be a realtor’s best friend according to real estate marketing expert Michael Smythe. Yet, YouTube remains an untapped resource for many agents. In Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Video Marketing for Realtors, the latest installment from Smythe’s real estate marketing series, he teaches realtors how to step outside of their comfort zone and get in front of the camera.



“Of all the forms of social media that I’ve used and I’ve used them all none generates leads faster, cheaper or more efficiently than video marketing,” says Smythe.



With YouTube now serving as the second largest search engine in the world, realtors who have a video marketing presence have a greater chance of attracting potential buyers and growing their network of leads. Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Video Marketing for Realtors, shares Smythe’s best tips, tricks, and short cuts for successfully creating, editing, publishing and promoting quality videos.



“It can be difficult to get noticed as a realtor,” says real estate agent Kimberly Bailey. “This book makes it clear that producing videos on YouTube is the number one best way for you to gain interest.”



Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Video Marketing for Realtors is part of a three-book real estate marketing series, which includes Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Facebook Marketing for Realtors and Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Video Marketing for Realtors. All three books are available now for download on Amazon.com.



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