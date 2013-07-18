New Author Draws on Common-Sense, Real-Life Experiences to Inspire Youth to Greatness Forming a Strong Foundation for Your Life Helps Adolescents Realize Consequences of Life Choices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Should I study for my algebra test or hang out with my friends?



Should I forever avoid the girl I really like or have enough courage in myself to approach her?



How can I convince my parents that I really am responsible?



These are questions that may not be as profound to a 30-year-old. However, to many adolescents, these and many like them can be the questions of the ages.



Now, first-time author and experienced youth mentor, Byron L. Demery, seeks to answer the questions that eat at “tweens” and young adults in a down-to-earth voice that they can relate to – but also with the authority and confidence of a person who has been there and can foretell what possibilities lie ahead if they make the right choices now.



In his debut title, Forming A Strong Foundation For Your Life (Standing In The Gap Publishing, ISBN: 978-0-9835218-0-8,©2012,$5.95) Demery outlines his “Focus-Plan-Focus” model for success that youth ages 11-14 and above can employ to accomplish immediate goals and capture a bright and successful tomorrow.



“For the target audience of ages 11 thru 14, if you read this book you will gain an understanding and knowledge of some basic life principles that can and will start you down the road of success,” says Demery. “If you want objective, practical guidance that your teenage child, youth group or students can understand and apply in the short term, this book is the resource for you.”



This easy reading, 64-page guide to surviving adolescence is ideal for youth at risk of yielding to negative peer pressure to be “cool” or giving up on important aspirations altogether because of lack of encouragement or focus. The book is recommended as a supplemental resource for at-risk youth programs, mentors, parents, teachers and others that wish to impact the lives of young people.



About the Author: Byron Demery

Born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Byron Demery is the proud author of Forming A Strong Foundation For Your Life. With a grandfather and mother who retired as teachers from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Byron believes that offering instruction and teaching has been instilled in him. Personally, Byron has been involved in the mentoring program My Mentor My Friend the last four years in Cleveland, Ohio.